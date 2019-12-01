Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad veterinary murder: KTR urges PM Modi to do justice to victim of gang-rape, murder

The victim's family on Sunday asked politicians to stop visiting their house to console and express sympathy and instead ensure justice to them.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday urged prime minister Narendra Modi to do justice to the family of a young woman veterinarian, who was gang-raped and murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27.

Rama Rao sought amendment to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so that "anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on our women and children are given capital punishment without delay". The TRS leader demanded that there should be no option for review.

Rama Rao, who is son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, tweeted on Sunday to remind the Prime Minister that even seven years after Nirbhaya's ghastly rape and murder, the convicts have not been executed.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, said a 9-month child was raped recently in Telangana and the lower court ordered capital punishment but the High Court revised it to the life imprisonment.

"A young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyderabad and the perpetrators have been nabbed. But I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family seeking justice. Justice delayed is justice denied, Sir. As the Parliament is in session, I urge to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority," he tweeted.

KTR said that the time has come to amend "archaic portions of our Acts & Laws".

"Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear law of the land," he said.

"I appeal to you on behalf of millions of citizens who're aggrieved yet feel helpless & want us, lawmakers, to raise up to the occasion & deliver expeditious justice," he added.

KTR made the appeal amid the huge public outrage over the incident and the clamour for immediately handing death sentence to the guilty.

