Is visible policing in Telangana effective in crime prevention?

Hyderabad city, which has 3 police commissionerates, has in the past eighteen months witnessed at least seven brutal murders, executed by two or more persons in full public view on busy main roads.

Published: 01st December 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited the house of the veterinarian who was raped, murdered at Shadnagar and consoled the bereaved family members.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana police department introduced the concept of visible policing in the State, with an aim to prevent crimes. Accordingly, patrolling was increased and special vehicles with armed personnel were being stationed at busy junctions and hot spots, to give a sense of safety and confidence to the public and be a deterrence to offenders.

However, as several violent incidents recently occurred on busy stretches of roads in different parts of the city, including the recent gang rape and murder in an open plot abutting the busy National Highway at Shadnagar, this raises a question over how effective the policy of visible policing has been.

Hyderabad city, which has three police commissionerates, has in the past eighteen months witnessed at least seven brutal murders, executed by two or more persons in full public view on busy main roads.

Police sources opine that visible policing cannot be confined to just increasing the fleet of police vehicles.

Though vehicles are making rounds at regular intervals, the staff reportedly does not come out of the vehicles and stay put inside air-conditioned vehicles. 

It was noticed that unless there is a disturbance or any crime is reported, the staff does not come out of the vehicles.

The shortage of staff and the additional working hours is also denting the concept.

Taking note of this, the Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy during a visit to Raidurgam police station in August, informed the staff that whenever they go for patrolling, they should come out of the vehicles, interact with residents, get acquainted with them and the surroundings, thereby fulfilling the friendly policing idea.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp