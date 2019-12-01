Home Cities Hyderabad

TV artiste in Hyderabad accuses ex-MLA and BJP leader's son of misbehaviour

The artiste, in a complaint to the police, said Ashish Goud, who is T Nandeshwar Goud's son, and two of his friends misbehaved with her and her friends at a hotel early this morning.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old TV artiste on Sunday accused the son of a former MLA, who is now with the BJP, and two of his friends for allegedly misbehaving with her, police said.

"They (Ashish and friends) pulled our hands, shouted at us and used vulgar language. Also, they threw bottles which were about to hit us," the woman alleged in the complaint.

Also, she alleged a bouncer at the hotel supported Ashish Goud and his friends and asked her to leave the place, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered a police official said.

The accused three are absconding, the official said.

Ashish Goud, associated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), had on Saturday condemned the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian and also held a protest demanding a death sentence against the accused.

