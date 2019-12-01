Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman's charred body in Shamshabad: Police confirms suicide

The victim was identified and the police have confirmed that she was mentally ill and had allegedly committed suicide by immolation.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Cyberabad police solved the mystery behind the death of an unidentified woman at Siddulagutta of Shamshabad. The victim was identified and the police have confirmed that she was mentally ill and had allegedly committed suicide by immolation.

She has been identified as Kavita Bai, 35, a resident of Upper Dhoolpet in Hyderabad. DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said that the victim was suffering from mental illness and had left her house at 1 pm on Friday. 

“Prima facie it is a suicide. Further investigation is under process,” Prakash Reddy said.

Police were informed on Friday night at around 8.30 pm about a woman engulfed in flames behind the Bangaru Maisamma temple in Siddulagutta village.

A few persons in ayyappa deeksha and passersby tried to rescue her, doused the fire and alerted an ambulance. She succumbed while being shifted to the hospital. 

The incident happening close on the heels of the brutal rape and murder of the veterinarian, sent cops into a tizzy.

Special teams along with a clues teams and dog squad swung into action and expedited the probe. They spotted the woman in CCTV footage near the spot. The footage captured at around 5 pm showed her walking with a plastic bottle. It is suspected that she was carrying fuel in it.

Meanwhile, the dog squad which was brought to the spot was shown one of the woman’s footwear. With the help of it, the dog loitered in the surroundings of the temple, near a water tank beside the temple.

Later, it ran towards the ORR located around 600 metres from the spot, and stopped.

It could not go further and returned to the spot. Police suspect that the woman had reached till the ORR underpass in a passenger vehicle and walked to the spot from there. Further investigations are underway.
 

