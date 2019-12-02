Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Despite complaints, eve-teasing continues’ in Hyderabad's SV colony 

Several women who reside in SV colony near e-seva in Alwal are petrified over the brazenness shown by eve-teasers and inaction by the police.

Published: 02nd December 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of SV Colony in Alwal raised their voices against eve-teasing in their area. The women claim that police has failed to take action against eve-teasers, despite several complains.

They claim that the police have failed to provide safety to women and girls due to which they have to think twice before going out of their houses even during the day.

Speaking to Express, a resident claimed that after the recent incident, women are more scared to go out of their homes post 5 pm as eve-teasers standing around their colony, and near the bus stand pass lewd comments, stalk women and make indecent gestures towards them.

Aggrieved by the issue, general secretary of SV colony GV Rao had also tweeted about the issue. “The Cyberabad police did respond on Twitter, however, on the ground they did not take any action,” he said.

Denying these claims, circle inspector, Alwal, Puli Yadagiri said, “Post the complaint, we have been sending our patrolling teams in the area, but sometimes we have to divert them to other places.”

PV Padmaja, deputy commissioner of police said, “The police have zero tolerance over any incident of crime, and we are committed to providing safety to women.”

