Madhapur reeling under drunk driving menace

The Cyberabad traffic police caught 345 drunk drivers in three nights between November 29 and December 1.

Published: 02nd December 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

drunk driving

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just a week after a rogue drunk driver in a BMW rammed into a two-wheeler killing one techie and injuring another at Madhapur, the menace of drinking and driving continues unabated in Madhapur.

Of those caught, the majority of defaulters were from Madhapur area, where 92 cases were booked.

This is the area where majority of the city’s pubs are located.

Data from Cyberabad police of those caught, show that even the most educated and economically well-to-do lot of the city, including IT professionals, cease to learn lessons from the road accident mishaps.

Shockingly, the majority of those caught were IT professionals. At least 41 worked in IT and another 40 were business persons.

It must be recalled that the culprits in many of the accidents that occurred in Cyberabad in November were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

This points to a need for more sensitisation against drunk driving, even amongst one of the most educated and a well-to-do lot of the city.

