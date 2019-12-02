Student severely injured in hit and run at Narsingi dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Intermediate student, who was severely injured in a hit and run accident that happened at Narsingi three days ago, succumbed to wounds on Sunday.

The police found that the 20-year-old victim, one Dasari Kranti Kumar, was with his friends while the incident happened and he was crossing the road to relieve himself when it happened.

According to police, Kranti Kumar, a resident of Vattinagulapally village at Gandipet under the police limits of Narsingi, had went out with three of his friends.

While returning, they stopped their vehicle on the roadside near the service road at Gandipet as Kranti Kumar wanted to relieve himself.

While he was crossing the road, an unknown vehicle knocked him down, leaving him injured.

He was taken to a private hospital and then shifted to NIMS hospital for better treatment. While undergoing treatment, he succumbed during late hours of Saturday.