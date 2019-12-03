Home Cities Hyderabad

NOCs mandatory for holding Numaish: Telangana High Court

The petitioner pointed out that the society has failed to take the NOC from the fire services department though it was mandatory before holding the 45-day exhibition at Nampally exhibition grounds.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday made it clear that the Numaish (industrial exhibition), to be held at Nampally exhibition grounds from Jan 1, 2020, cannot be held until the exhibition society takes No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from all departments concerned.

Even if the State government accords permission to the exhibition society, the Court will not allow society to hold the exhibition in absence of requisite NOCs, the bench noted.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Khaja Aijazuddin, an advocate of the city, seeking direction to the exhibition society for closing the exhibition for its failure to comply with fire safety measures as per provisions of the Telangana Fire Services Act, 1999.

On earlier occasion, the petitioner pointed out that even after a major fire struck the exhibition on Jan 30 this year wherein property worth crores of rupees was gutted, the organisers restarted the exhibition after two days without obtaining the required NOCs from the departments concerned.

He sought prosecution of the management of Hyderabad Exhibition Society for showing scant regard towards safety norms despite knowing that a huge gathering of about 50,000 people visit exhibition everyday. 

When the matter came up for hearing, special counsel S Sharath Kumar told the court that the city police commissioner has taken control over the exhibition society and the deputy commissioner of police, central zone has been appointed as the nodal officer to supervise entire arrangements of the Numaish.

When there was no proper response regarding submission of requisite plan of action, permissions and NOCs from the departments concerned, the bench directed the police commissioner to submit the exhibition map and to conduct mock drill before starting the exhibition and the bench posted the matter to December 9 for further hearing.
 

