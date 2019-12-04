A book on never giving up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Like many youngsters, 23-year-old Rakesh Dhannarapu dreamt to be a pilot, but a quirk of fate left his dream shattered. However, he decided to rise above his circumstances and authored a book ‘101 Flying Secrets’. The book covers everything a curious and inquisitive air passenger would like to know. Rakesh was fascinated with flying since childhood. He did his graduation from Aerospace Engineering in SRM University, Chennai.

After his engineering, he went on to join Asia Pacific Flight Training (APFT), Hyderabad, to pursue his dream of becoming a pilot. He completed 900 plus hours of ground training as part of the Commercial Pilot Programme and went for ‘Pilot Medical Certification.’ That was when a quirk of fate grounded his plans. Rakesh suffered a health issue and was misdiagnosed/wrongly treated. He underwent a surgical procedure. As a result of this, he missed out on the opportunity to become a pilot.

Despite all ups and downs, Rakesh joined Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) at Melbourne, Australia, for a post-graduate programme in aviation. He says: “It is the aviation industry that globalised the world by moving people and cargo across continents. Flying is regarded as the safest mode of travel and has many standard operating procedures (SOPs) and humongous manuals for everyone across the chain - pilots, ground crew and cabin crew, except the passenger.

The passengers often end up committing small mistakes that may endanger everyone else. The aim behind writing 101 Flying Secrets is to demystify flying, educate passengers and promote safety.” He will launch the book today at Hotel NKM’s Grand in Erramanzil at 11:30 am.