Another big leap for women entrepreneurs at ALEAP Industrial Estate

HYDERABAD: It was a big day for women entrepreneurs and startup founders at the Common facilities Building at the ALEAP Industrial Estate in Pragathi Nagar recently.

Healthy Socks MSME Cluster and a sewage treatment plant were inaugurated in the premises of The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (formerly ALEAP), NABET gold rank accredited and ISO 9001-2008 certified organization started for empowering women through entrepreneurship in the MSME sector.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce IT, Government of Telangana, while inaugurating the Healthy Socks MSME Cluster said that an entrepreneur can take guidance from the entrepreneurship cell of the State Telangana and also the State Innovation cell which supports start-up companies.

He also extended support from the state government for the new ALEAP Green Industrial estate at Nandigama, Patancheru and he further appreciated the success of the Atal Incubation centre ALEAP WE HUB stating that it has been giving facilitation to start-ups for their business growth by providing machinery support, business and technology assistance, funding, co-working space and mentorship support.