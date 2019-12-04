Car goes up in flames in Banjara Hills, no casualties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak incident, a private cab burst into flames near Nagarjuna Circle in Banjara Hills on Tuesday evening. No casualties were reported. Even though a fire tender rushed to the spot and put off the flames, the car had been completely gutted.

According to eye-witness A Saye Sekhar, the car had caught fire while it was on the move on the stretch between the TV9 office and Nagarjuna Circle.

The driver, Sravan Kumar, noticed the flames and abandoned the car on the roadside. No other passengers were present in the car.

The incident happened at around 7 pm. Following the accident, traffic came to a standstill for at least 30 minutes and faced slow movement of vehicles for the next hour.

Meanwhile, traffic was also halted all the way from the CM’s Camp Office, to Nagarjuna Circle and up to Srinagar colony.