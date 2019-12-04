‘Collect life tax on net invoice price’: Transport Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Regional Transport Authorities have now been directed to collect life tax on the net invoice price and not the ex-showroom price, as was the practice.

In a memo dated December 3, the Transport Commissioner addressed all registering authorities in every Regional Transport Office in the State, stating that as per the High Court’s judgement which held that the life tax can be paid only on the cost of the vehicle, they are now to collect tax based on that aspect.

The issue had sprung into a controversy last year when RTA Khairatabad officials noted that several dealers were giving discounts during the sale of vehicles.