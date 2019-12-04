College fest to train future managers

Ankita Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : St Francis College for Women , Begumpet, kicked off its two-day national festival ‘Crescentia’ on Wednesday. The theme of the fest for this year is ‘Industry 4.0 Decoding the Future’. As many as 11 college teams from across India get together under the same roof for the fest. Crescentia was started in 2008 by the student club Arista. This fest is aimed at giving a platform for students to come up with innovative ideas, compete with other imaginative minds, and learn how to conquer the corporate world.

The first day of the fest started with the inaugural speech where one of the members of student club gave the welcome speech, followed by singing from the choir and lighting up the lamp. Then the chief guest and other dignitaries shared their views with the students.

The chief guest was Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, an architect, and second runner up of Femina Miss India. She said, “As I am an architect, people often ask me why am I not into architecture, and I face similar questions given my Femina title. I think there is a huge universe of opportunities. From household chores to conference, management skills are required and a manager is very important.”

The fest has been divided into three events across various genres: Human Resources, Marketing, Finance, Business Quiz and Entrepreneurship development. The first day was all about introductory tests, presentations and quizzes. The next day will have more activities and group tasks.