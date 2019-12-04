Home Cities Hyderabad

Defunct water fountains in Hyderabad being renovated by civic body

All defunct and rusted water fountains located at road junctions and central medians in core city areas have finally caught the attention of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

A majority of the water fountains in the city will soon be functional like this one

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All defunct and rusted water fountains located at road junctions and central medians in core city areas have finally caught the attention of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).  

After being neglected all these years, the once gurgling water fountains that now stand as mere art pieces taken over by rust have been taken over for renovation purposes by the civic body and is expected to be completed by the month-end.

The GHMC in the past few months had taken up road improvement works at important places in the city, as well as beautification works such as vertical gardens at various flyovers.

Realising that the defunct fountains at 25 road junctions and 65 central medians have become an ugly sight to look at, the Urban Biodiversity wing of the GHMC took up their revival and a majority of them are at the completion stage, GHMC Additional Commissioner of UBD wing, V Krishna, told Express.

The remaining 40 water fountains which are located at different parks would be up taken in the next phase. After the renovation and the fountains become functional, the agencies to whom the work is allotted would be responsible for operation and maintenance for one year.

The GHMC is spending Rs 20 lakh for the renovation works. Equipment like nozzles, motor pumps and piping systems would be procured and fixed to the fountains to make them functional.

