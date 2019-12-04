Hyderabad police hold meeting with NHAI officials to discuss safety measures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy, along with DCP Cyberabad (Traffic) on Tuesday, conducted a meeting with the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Shamshabad municipal authorities and owners of petrol pumps in connection with the gruesome rape and murder of the veterinarian.

The police directed the NHAI and municipal officials to take up safety measures on the national highway.

They include illumination on all the medians, provision of truck parking bays, lighting under vehicular and pedestrian underpasses among others.