Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad SHE Teams urge citizens to actively engage with police to fight crime

SHE Team officials said that one must be alert at all times and must actively engage with police to protect themselves and others in the event of an adversity.

Published: 04th December 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Additional Commissioner of Police Shikha Goel speaks at the fifth anniversary of SHE Teams, at NATCO House in Hyderabad.

Additional Commissioner of Police Shikha Goel speaks at the fifth anniversary of SHE Teams, at NATCO House in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Always be mentally prepared to react to any advances by harassers for it would give one an edge over them: this was one of the tips offered by the Hyderabad SHE Teams to women at an event in the city on Tuesday.

The event organised by the Indian Women Network (IWN) of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recognised the efforts of the SHE Teams in combating sexual harassment in the city.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad vet's gang rape and murder: Family unhappy with investigation

Speaking about the need for preparedness, SHE Team officials said that one must be alert at all times and must actively engage with police to protect themselves and others in the event of an adversity.

Additional CP Shikha Goel said that crime was not limited to just uneducated sections of society and that it could affect anyone, anywhere at any time.

“We want to assure and encourage citizens of the State to report suspicious activities and behaviours, at any time. If they come across any unsafe areas, suspicious persons, or any kind of untoward behaviour, they can approach the SHE Teams or the police without fear. We are working full-time to help citizens in such situations and our aim is to spread awareness about this,” she said.

ALSO READ: Female personnel needed on night duty at police stations in Telangana

The event was aimed at felicitating the women officers who made SHE Teams a success, despite facing odds themselves.

Officials further said that both women and men must download the HawkEye app that offers multiple services, like house-help verification, SOS touch button for emergency, travel safe feature to enable live tracking and so on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Women Network Hyderabad SHE Teams Hyderabad SHE Hyderabad SHE police
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp