Hyderabad SHE Teams urge citizens to actively engage with police to fight crime

HYDERABAD: Always be mentally prepared to react to any advances by harassers for it would give one an edge over them: this was one of the tips offered by the Hyderabad SHE Teams to women at an event in the city on Tuesday.

The event organised by the Indian Women Network (IWN) of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recognised the efforts of the SHE Teams in combating sexual harassment in the city.

Speaking about the need for preparedness, SHE Team officials said that one must be alert at all times and must actively engage with police to protect themselves and others in the event of an adversity.

Additional CP Shikha Goel said that crime was not limited to just uneducated sections of society and that it could affect anyone, anywhere at any time.

“We want to assure and encourage citizens of the State to report suspicious activities and behaviours, at any time. If they come across any unsafe areas, suspicious persons, or any kind of untoward behaviour, they can approach the SHE Teams or the police without fear. We are working full-time to help citizens in such situations and our aim is to spread awareness about this,” she said.

The event was aimed at felicitating the women officers who made SHE Teams a success, despite facing odds themselves.

Officials further said that both women and men must download the HawkEye app that offers multiple services, like house-help verification, SOS touch button for emergency, travel safe feature to enable live tracking and so on.