Hyderabadi transgender woman band sing for Thalaivar movie

Published: 04th December 2019 10:28 AM

Chandramukhi, Rachana Mudraboina and Priya Murthi

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandramukhi, Rachana Mudraboina and Priya Murthi have a lot to celebrate when 2020 arrives. The trio has got the unique opportunity to sing a special number for nothing less than Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Darbar, an action thriller written and directed by AR Murugadoss.

The Hyderabadi transgender women have been handpicked by Kollywood music composer Anirudh Ravichander himself for this special song which was recorded in Chennai recently.

Says an excited Chandramukhi to City Express over the phone, “The movie apparently features a dance by the transgender community and although initially, the plan was to get a regular singer to render the song with a change in the voice, Anirudh then decided to keep it authentic and get singers from the community to sing.

We three, Rachana, Priya and I are part of a music band in Hyderabad called Spicy Girls and we sing during gender right seminars and conferences.

Also, Maaku konchem sangeeta gnanam vundi and have performed at stage shows before. When this opportunity came to us, we could not believe our luck,” she says. Singer Rahul Sipiligunj from Hyderabad had referred them to Anirudh for the song.

“What followed was a slew of phone calls and  WhatsApp video auditions and before we knew what was happening, we were ‘on’ for this song,” says Chandramukhi while adding that they sang in Telugu, Tamil and in Hindi.

How was it working with the chart-busting and award-winning music director Anirudh? “Anirudh pushed us till we got it right. We would sing once after the rehearsal. He would clap and applaud us, but gently nudge us to sing again giving us some guidance on where we went wrong. We did at least a dozen rehearsals and takes before the song was finalised.

“However, we are certain that the song has the blessing of Rajini Sir. This is an example of how the film industry can be inclusive by identifying our talent and letting us display our competence in  mainstream cinema.” The song will release this week on YouTube.

What was the best part of the entire episode? “That our voices will be heard in a Rajni sir movie amidst claps, cheers and confetti. Yay, this is the best New Year Gift for us,” she says with elation. Durbar is slated for a January 2020 release.

