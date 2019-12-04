Home Cities Hyderabad

Mahabharat from Duryodhan's perspective playing in Hyderabad

The epic, to be staged in Shilparamam, promises to be an ‘experience’ with an ensemble cast of Bollywood and TV stars.

This version of the epic will be narrated by Dharti Mata, played by renowned TV actor Meghna Malik.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leading theatre production company Felicity Theatre will stage the magnum opus play Mahabharat in the city on December 15 at Shilpkala Vedika. Featuring Bollywood and television stars, the play is written and directed by film, television and theatre stalwart Puneet Issar. Says the writer and director, “This rendition of Mahabharat brings forth Duryodhan’s version of reality and truth as he saw it.

The play throws light on the human aspects of his life such as his rock solid bond of friendship towards his friend - Karan, his relationship with elders of the Kuru clan and Draupadi. Am sure this version will be an eye-opener for many and allow audiences to view this epic tale with a fresh new perspective.”

She comments that no matter what the reasons for conflict may have been, the end result has always been the destruction of the planet and mankind. Rahul Bhuchar, Producer and MD, Felicity Theatre added that the aim behind the initiative is to promote Indian Theatre and Culture by producing top-class theatricals.

While Puneet Issar plays Duryodhan while Rahul Bhuchar plays Karan, Gufi Paintal is Shakuni, Danish Akhtar is Bheem.

Yashodhan Rana plays Krishna while Diksha Raina plays Kunti as Harleen Kaur Rekhi plays Draupathi. The show is at 3 pm and 7 pm on December 15.

