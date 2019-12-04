Home Cities Hyderabad

Section 144 to be implemented Hyderabad for two days from December 5

Section 144 will be in place, for two days, from 6 am on December 5 to 6 am on December 7 to prevent incidents of communal animosity.

Published: 04th December 2019 11:54 PM

Section 144

For representational purposes (File Photo| ANI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Section 144 will be in place in Hyderabad City from tomorrow till December 7, said Commissioner of Police (CP) Hyderabad City, Anjani Kumar on Wednesday.

Section 144 will be in place, for two days, from 6 am on December 5 to 6 am on December 7.

"Whereas reliable information has been placed before me that certain groups are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, inciting communal animosity between different communities on December 6," Kumar told reporters here.

Therefore, with a view to maintain public order, peace and tranquillity in Hyderabad City, in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) do hereby prohibit every kind of procession, dharna, rally and prohibit any individual/groups of individuals from making any speech, gesture or displaying pictures, symbols, placards, flags which is likely to create religious animosity or hatred between different communities or individuals," he added.

Kumar further added that any person found violating the order will be liable for prosecution under the law.

