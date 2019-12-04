Spreading the message of peace The Festival Choristers group holds concert in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Christmas heralds the birth of Christ. In the midst of the hurried pace of modern life, when old traditional values are being thrown aside and materialism has become an end in itself, it is good to be reminded each year during this season, that true joy is spiritual – it lies in our hearts.

Comprising an ecumenical group of singers and instrumentalists drawn from different faiths walks of life and ages, The Festival Choristers group is holding its concert at Ravindra Bharathi in the city on December 5, at 7:30 pm.

The programme this year has selections from classical music, semi-classical and lighter Christmas music, including Telugu, Hindi, Latin and French songs.

The Festival Choristers was the brain-child of three civil servants – Rachel Chatterjee, Aruna Bahuguna and Daphne de Rebello. Dr Sushil Pakyanathan is the conductor and Dr Naveen Elias is the accompanist.