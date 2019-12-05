Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 1.7 kg gold in Hyderabad, man held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths seized foreign marked gold bars weighing 1.7 kilogram worth Rs 66.64 lakh from a man while he was moving in a bus on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials of DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted a person near Charminar who had arrived there on a bus. He was found to be carrying 1.7 kg of smuggled foreign-marked gold. DRI sleuths seized the gold and arrested the person.