Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 1.7 kg gold in Hyderabad, man held
Published: 05th December 2019 08:26 AM | Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:26 AM
HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths seized foreign marked gold bars weighing 1.7 kilogram worth Rs 66.64 lakh from a man while he was moving in a bus on Wednesday.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials of DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted a person near Charminar who had arrived there on a bus. He was found to be carrying 1.7 kg of smuggled foreign-marked gold. DRI sleuths seized the gold and arrested the person.