Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival to touch recycling special effects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The 10th edition of Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival, to being in the city with a 10-day extravaganza of performances, workshops and exhibitions.

Plays from award winning theatre groups from across the country such as Swangvale, Dur Se Brothers, Gillo Repertory and National School of Drama’s Theatre in Education will be presented addressing all age groups, including toddlers!

The 10th edition of HCTF will see multiple workshops for kids, teenagers, parents, teachers as well as theatre professionals that include puppet making, light design, how to create special effect on stage from recycled material and more.

The event begins on December 7 and will be on till December 10.