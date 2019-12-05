'Nurture the Future' launched at Hyderabad's MCR HRD Institute to help girl-child

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A first-of-its-kind initiative, “Nurture the Future” was launched at Dr MCR HRD Institute which involves a partnership between the ISS and IES officers undergoing 94th Foundation Course at the Institute and Nirman Organisation. The functionaries from Dr MCR HRD Institute and Nirman Organisation and ISS and IES Officer Trainees presented kits to Grade 10 students of Telangana State Residential School for Girls, Borabanda.

The kits comprised a school bag, books on inspiring personalities, a pen set, a geometry box, a dictionary, a calculator, an exam writing pad and sanitary napkins. As a part of the "Nurture the Future" initiative, the ISS and IES Officers will be the mentors for 40 girl children of Telangana State Residential School for Girls, Borabanda.

The Officers will maintain a live contact, through internet and mobile phones, with their the students and provide them counselling and guidance in order to enable them to set challenging career goals and achieve them.

The Nirman Organisation will be a bridge between the ISS and IES Officers and their mentees and will facilitate a continuous interaction between them.BP Acharya, Special Chief Secretary and Director General of MCRHRD, said that a substantial number of girl students from government schools belong to weaker sections of society.

"While the government has been generous in addressing their educational needs, they are in the dark in so far as the fast-changing career and educational opportunities are concerned," Acharya said and added that the expert career and educational guidance by the ISS and IES Officers will be greatly instrumental in ensuring that the girl students enter into right career stream which are in tune with their personality profiles.