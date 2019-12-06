Home Cities Hyderabad

How Hyderabad’s cybercrime police made quick arrests

Usually, upon receiving a complaint or after registering a case, the police will write to Facebook/Twitter/other concerned social media administrators to provide the IP address of the suspects.

Published: 06th December 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a breakaway from the norm, Hyderabad’s cybercrime police booked 10 persons and apprehended three within a couple of days of them posting distasteful and objectionable comments on social media on the rape and murder of the veterinarian. The usual procedure takes about a fortnight to complete.

That being said, it is important to ask how did the investigation officers narrowed in on the culprits and made quick arrests.

Officials in the cybercrime wing said that they had mapped the friends and followers of the accused persons on social media. They then managed to gather the complete details of these persons based on tip-offs by their social media friends.

Following this, they will write to internet service providers to identify the phone numbers of the users. The whole procedure takes a minimum of two weeks.

“In emergencies, when someone sends an email or an online message with a bomb threat, the service providers will respond swiftly,” said an inspector rank officer who works with the cybercrime wing.

