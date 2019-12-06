Home Cities Hyderabad

Killing of four accused in Hyderabad vet's rape-murder case gets mixed reactions

The veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27.

From left: Mayawati, Jwala Gutta, Shashi Tharoor and Rishi Kapoor (Photos | Agencies)

The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found.

The incident, which created shock and horror, has sparked mixed reactions among the people across the country.   

The father of the victim, while reacting to the incident said: It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and the government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now."

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi also extended her support to the Hyderabad cops: "police has done a great job".  "I am extremely happy with this punishment. Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel," she told news agency ANI.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati commended Telangana Police for its encounter killing of the four accused and said UP and Delhi police can take inspiration. "Police in Uttar Pradesh and also in Delhi should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police, but unfortunately here criminals are treated like state guests, there is jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh right now. Hope the attitude changes for the better."

Actor Rishi Kapoor. "Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!" the 67-year-old said. Badminton player Saina Nehwal echoed the sentiments. 

However, in a sharp reaction, senior lawyer Vrinda Grover condemned the incident saying "this is unacceptable".  "SAY NO TO TRIGGER TRACK INJUSTICE! This is absolutely unacceptable. So all that the state will do in the name of ensuring that women live as equal and free citizens is to add to its arsenal of unlimited arbitrary violence!." she wrote in a Facebook post.

Echoing her views, Congress's Karti Chidambaram said the killings are a blot to the system. He tweeted: "Rape is an heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law. While I hold no brief for the alleged perpetrators of this dastardly act, "encounter" killings are a blot to our system. While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way." 

Shuttler Jwala Gutta raised a question that whether this action will stop people from committing such a heinous crime. "Will this stop the future rapists?? And an important question: will every rapist be treated the same way...irrespective of their social standing," Jwala tweeted.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hailed Hyderabad police over the shooting incident. "I congratulate the hyderabad police and the leadership that allows the police to act like police Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil  (Disclaimer for holier than thou- police acted swiftly in self defence)".

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor said extrajudicial killings are not acceptable. "Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws," he tweeted. 

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women demanded assurance from the Centre that rapists will be hanged within six months."I'll sit on hunger strike from 10 am tomorrow at Jantar Mantar. I won't get up until I get assurance from centre that rapists will be served death penalty within 6 months. Police accountability needs to be set."

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi too condemned the killings of the accused. "Jo hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai desh ke liye. You can't take law in your hands,they(accused) would've been hanged by Court anyhow. If you're going to shoot them before due process of law has been followed, then what's the point of having courts,law&police?" ANI quoted her as saying.

The veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. 

