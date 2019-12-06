Home Cities Hyderabad

My daughter's soul at peace now: Hyderabad veterinarian's father after deaths of accused 

The accused were killed when they tried to escape while the crime was being reconstructed at the scene, said police.

Police men controlling people at the encounter spot (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: After all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police, the victim's father expressed gratitude to the police and said that his daughter's soul must be at peace now.

"It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now," he told ANI here.

Senior police officials have arrived at the site of the encounter.

The accused were killed by the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27.

The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. 

