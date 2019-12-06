TikTok friends Aravind Patel, Nimesh Chowdary held for vulgar posts on women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An MBA student-turned-short filmmaker, who is popular on TikTok as Nimesh Chowdary, was arrested by the cybercrime wing of Cyberabad police on Thursday for allegedly posting abusive content against women on the platform.

One of his TikTok friends Aravind Patel was also apprehended by the police.

The duo ran two WhatsApp groups wherein they instigated members to troll women and all those who criticised their posts on TikTok.

A month ago, a man from KPHB alleged that Nimesh and Aravind had been trolling him on the platform.

The two WhatsApp groups by the names “Lover Boy” and “Nimesh Chowdary brothers” were reportedly operated to identify the people who they wanted to abuse on TikTok, revealed inquiries.