 Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aayna’: A delight for cine buffs

Ankita Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The third edition of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aayna’ was inaugurated on Friday and is on till December 8. The festival which is taking place at Prasad Labs, Banjara Hills, will be showcasing Bengali movies like Mitin Mashi, Samsara, Nirban among others. In the international section are movies like Ode to My Father, Loveless, By the Grace of God etc.

Yesteryear actress Rakhee Gulzar andfilmmaker Aparna Sen were given awards for contributing to the film industry for so long. After receiving the awards both of them shared few words regarding the festival and the city of Hyderabad. Sohag Sen was conferred with Dronacharya award, while Bratya Basu was given Maitreyee award. Abir Chatterjee and Premendra Majumdar, were also given awards for thier contribution to the industry. At the end, Saswata Chatterjee the brand ambassador of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival was awarded as well.

Meanwhile, quick bytes from director-actor Aparna Sen:The success of Ghare Baire is big… how did you see this coming?

I’m very happy that people are accepting and it is showed in different film festivals.

Ghaire baire is a master piece by Rabindranath Tagore. Tell us about the movie you made on it…

It’s a classic. Situation hasn’t changed. Though the British people left the country, the authoritarian power is still there. And to portray that I made this film.

The characters you portrayed in the movie it has contemporary background. Was it difficult merging the recent backdrop with the novel?

It’s inspired by the novel not thoroughly followed. The movie and the novel are very different from one another.

What difference you find in yourself when you first directed a film and when you direct a film now?

World has changed so have I. My style of thinking got changed. I have evolved as a director.