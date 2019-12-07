Home Cities Hyderabad

Gen Z flaunts ‘travel’ in Tinder bio: Survey

In an earlier survey, the dating platform had found that Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Hitech City, Gachibowli, Secunderabad and others were most ‘right-swiped neighbourhoods’ in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An year-end release by a popular dating site has thrown up interesting insights on the dating behaviour of Gen Z. The top Tinder Terminology in 2019 in India was ‘travel’.

It was the most mentioned word in bios in India with the term ‘wanderlust’ trailing close behind. The other popular terms were lit, stan, tea, wanderlust, flex, woke and low-key.

In the Top Trending Cause-related Words in India, ‘environment’ bagged the top spot. The other words are equality’, volunteer, climate change, Article 377 etc.

In Hall of Femme, Arianne Grande and Beyonce were mentioned three times more by Gen Z than Millenials.

Among the Top Trending Entertainment Topics in India,  Game of Thrones topped the list followed by Spiderman, Stranger Things, Avengers End Game, and Sacred Games.

The release also pointed out that 30 per cent more people used ‘More Genders’ feature this year compared to last, as a way to best reflect their authentic selves.

The ICC Cricket World Cup was the number one mentioned event in 2019 and ISRO had equal mention across age categories and genders.

