On a mission to make youngsters aware of cyber crimes

Kakoli Mukherjee

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If there is Internet, can cybercrimes be far away? As per the latest NCRB report, Telangana stands fifth in the country in terms of the number of cybercrime cases registered in 2017.

Many of these incidents take place due to low awareness about cyber stalking, sexual exploitation and other forms of cyber crime, especially among youngsters.

The same was observed by Rupesh Mittal, who was working with the Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children cell in Andhra Pradesh in 2017.

He came across many instances of financial fraud, online harassment, job fraud, bullying etc, and decided to start a programme to educate youngsters about cyber crime.

He says: “Cyber Jagrithi Programme helps people understand how they can prevent themselves from becoming a victim of such crimes. When I interacted with the victims and students, I found that they were not aware about how to use internet in a safe way.”

Rupesh, who studied in VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, was awarded the REX Karamveer Chakra for raising awareness about online safety.

He says: “The most common cyber crimes youngsters can face are job frauds, matrimonial site cheating and MLM frauds. We tell the students how the culprits would try to win their trust and dupe them. We also tell them about the fake MLM companies in their area so that they never invest in them.”

He adds: “People are scared to lodge a complaint against these crimes as they get blackmailed to not go to the police, while some fear being judged by society. A few even commit suicide. People can lodge complaints anonymously on (www.cybercrime.gov.in). Any complaint regarding cyber crime can be filed here without going to the police station. These cases are taken up on a priority basis and the offences are non-bailable.”

Rupesh, a member of Data Security Council of India, Hyderabad Chapter, has initiated Cyber Jagrithi Student Chapter (a voluntary group) in colleges to promote awareness on cyber crimes.