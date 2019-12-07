UnoCareer: A platform to increase ‘employability’ of youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has now been established in several surveys that employability among Indian graduates is very low. India Skills Report 2019 said that only 47 per cent engineering graduates are employable in India. Keeping this in mind, a digital platform, UnoCareer, is trying to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

Sridhar Korkonda, one of the co-founders of the tech start-up, says: "We have created a unique digital marketplace application to bring together employers, job seekers, colleges, students, and training institutes on to an integrated platform to help them address the issues of skill development and employment."

The platform can help employers to source and hire best-fit talent, colleges to improve their students ‘employability’ and employment opportunities, students and job seekers to identify their career goals, and training institutes to increase market reach.

UnoCareer aims to help job seekers receive industry insights and career growth opportunities, assess strengths and weaknesses against a desired job, and identify career moves.

Satyanarayana Rao Raparla, the other co-founder, says: "The base platform works on a free subscription to help the stakeholders connect with each other. All the value-added services come with 'pay as you use' pricing models. Some of the value added services include student profile management, multimodal communication and schedule management etc."