GHMC to repair damaged central medians and footpath kerbing

The GHMC will now take up the repair works on damaged central medians and footpath kerbing if they get damaged due to accidents or any other reason.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It doesn’t matter if the roads belong to Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) or the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI).

This decision comes after the authorities of the corporation noticed that broken central medians and footpath kerbs are giving an ugly picture of the city to the rest.

While attending a meeting with various civic department officials a few days ago, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao expressed displeasure over the way various departments are maintaining the roads and not giving proper attention to the minor repairs works on central medians and footpath kerbs.

During the meeting, the minister directed city Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to repair central median and footpath kerbs on all the city roads even if they don’t fall under the purview of the corporation.

Even during the GHMC standing committee meeting held on last Thursday, the mayor and the commissioner expressed displeasure to the officials over their apathy in not taking up these works.

After this, the standing committee decided that minor repair works on HRDCL and other department roads would be taken up by the engineering wing of the GHMC, to keep up the good image of Hyderabad city.
As per direction, the officials should identify all such locations and complete the works within one week.

Minor repairs works underway
Speaking to Express, GHMC officials said that the corporation has agreed to take up minor repairs on central medians and footpath kerbs to avoid inconvenience to the road users. Not much spent for taking up the minor repair works.

