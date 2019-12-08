GO issued for two more packages under CRMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has released two GOs allotting operation and maintenance of main roads under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Contract (CRMC) of two more zones covering Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

Of the total seven packages for six zones, including two packages for the Khairatabad zone, four orders were issued few days ago for LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Charminar and Serilingampally zones.

For the remaining three CRMC packages, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) released another two government orders for Khairatabad zone Package-1 and Secunderabad zones.

For the remaining Khairatabad-2 package, government has yet to release the orders. For the Khairatabad zone, government allotted the package to KNR Constructions Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 240.60 crore, while for the Secunderabad zone, government allotted the package to the same company at an estimated cost of Rs 202 crore.