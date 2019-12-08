Hyderabad man killed by brother, sister-in-law over property disputes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old driver was murdered allegedly by his own brother and sister-in-law at his residence in Nallakunta. Cops suspect that property disputes between two brothers caused the family to the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, a driver working for a private company in the city. He was living alone. Nallakunta police said that Ramesh was strangled to death by unidentified persons. They were informed about the same by Ramesh’s neighbours.

Based on the information received, police visited the crime scene and found the victim dead. Preliminary probe revealed that the family members killed the victim after disputes arose regarding distribution of property. Police have registered a case and taken up probe.