Irked with NHRC, Disha's neighbours vent fury

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The policemen who wanted to take Disha’s parents to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team to record their statement had a bitter experience on Sunday when the residents of the colony in which they live objected to them “disturbing” the family time and again.

Holding placards, they shouted, asking why the police were approaching them when the family was in deep sorrow. They also sought to know why the NHRC team arrived now and not when Disha was murdered. They asked them to leave when they arrived to escort Disha’s parents to the Telangana State Police Academy, where the NHRC team was.

“Where was the NHRC when the girl was brutally raped and murdered? Not even a word from them on the incident, but when her killers were killed, a team came all the way from Delhi! We want to know why the NHRC considered a young girl’s life less important,” a woman demanded.

Another neighbour asked why the NHRC had woken up only after the accused were killed. “Were they sleeping when the girl was killed in the most heinous manner? Why are they only talking about the rights of the accused, and not the victim? Does the NHRC work only for the rights of criminals and not for the rights of a common person?” he asked.

Later, the victim’s father and younger sister appeared and testified before the commission. The team interacted with them for close to an hour. Speaking to the media later, the victim’s sister said the team had inquired about when Disha went missing and what they knew about the subsequent events. They also asked about how the police responded in both situations. Her father said the team asked them to provide in writing anything they wanted to say. “They have heard us and promised us justice,” he said, adding that they were not asked any details about the death of the four persons in the ‘encounter’.

The families of the four accused persons were also produced before the NHRC team.

SIT to probe ‘encounter’

The government of Telangana has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the four accused in an ‘encounter’ at Chatanpally near Shadnagar on Friday. A GO issued by the government on Sunday stated that the eight-member team will be headed by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.K Apoorva Rao, SP Wanaparthy, Uday Kumar Reddy, DCP Mancheria, J Surender Reddy, ADCP (SOT) Rachakonda, P Sridhar Reddy, DSP Sangareddy, Sridhar Reddy, Inspector, IT cell Rachakonda, Raja Shekar Raju, Circle Inspector Koratala and Venu Gopal Reddy, Inspector DCRB Sangareddy are on the team.