System developed in Hyderabad to help identify pathogenic bacteria in polluted rivers across country

HYDERABAD: A system developed by researchers of BITS Pilani Hyderabad will help in identifying bacteria in polluted rivers and also in identifying antibiotic-resistance bacteria.

The system known as RightBiotic was used for conducting a quick hygiene survey of Musi river following directions from the National Green Tribunal. The survey made startling revelation that the river was contaminated with highly pathogenic bacteria, including fecal bacteria indicating contamination with sewage, with resistance to at least four of the 14 tested first line antibiotics.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had recommended in its report to the NGT that RightBiotic can be used for conducting similar surveys in all polluted river stretches in the country, after validation by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The NGT in a direction issued on Friday in a petition pertaining to polluted river stretches, accepted the CPCB’s proposal albeit suggesting that RightBiotic can be validated by CPCB itself, in consultation with experts rather than approaching the DST.

Speaking to Express, innovator of RightBiotic and senior professor at the department of biological sciences in BITS Pilani Hyderabad, Prof Suman Kapur said that the system was originally developed as a point-of-care device for testing urine samples for pathogenic bacteria that can lead to Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) and for antibiotic sensitivity in the pathogens.

What makes this product special is, while usual culture and sensitivity tests take anywhere between 48-72 hours, RightBiotic can give the results in less than four hours. This feature of RightBiotic was utilised by the CPCB for conducting a quick hygiene survey of water samples of Musi river.

Prof Kapur said, “Before the survey, we even provided a one-day hands-on training to officials from various state pollution control boards on quick hygiene survey using RightBiotic.

One of the state PCBs has already shown interest to use the system. For clinical purposes, RightBiotic is already in use at 19 healthcare facilities in different states,” he said.