Cops submit report to NHRC on Hydrabad vet's rape-murder, encounter deaths

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police, probing into the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinarian and the subsequent encounter death of the four accused, submitted to the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) on Tuesday the details and evidence related to the case.

"Yes, the documents, including the FIR and CCTV footage, and related details and evidence (that establish the involvement of the four accused in the rape and murder of the woman) have been submitted to the NHRC," a senior police official told PTI.

The official said the police have also submitted details about the exchange of fire between the accused and the lawmen to the NHRC.

The police officials, accompanying the four accused on December 6 to the crime scene where the charred remains of the woman were found on November 28, were also asked by the NHRC to appear before them on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Telangana government constitutes SIT to probe killing of four accused

Though it was not clear whether their statements were recorded by the NHRC team. The seven-member investigative committee of NHRC on Saturday began its inquiry into the incident.

On Saturday, the team, including a forensic medicine expert, had examined the bodies of the four accused in Mahabubnagar district where their bodies were earlier kept in a state-run hospital after post-mortem.

Also, the team visited Chattanpalli village, about 50 km from here, and also the encounter site nearby.

The NHRC committee also recorded statements of the family members of the accused and also interacted with the family of the woman veterinarian. The NHRC took cognisance of the encounter killings of the four accused in the case and ordered a probe on Friday.

The apex human rights body in the country had said the encounter was a matter of concern and needed to be investigated carefully.

"The commission is of the opinion that this matter is required to be probed very carefully. Accordingly, it has asked its Director General (Investigation) to immediately send a team for a fact-finding, on-the-spot investigation into the matter," the NHRC said.

All the four accused were gunned down by police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli, when they were taken to the scene of crime to recover the woman's phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to alleged retaliatory firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later torching the body after dumping it under the culvert.