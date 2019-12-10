Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad hospital plans research on heart diseases

Dr  Murad was bestowed the Nobel prize in Medicine in 1998 for his monumental discovery of Nitric oxide which causes blood vessels to relax and improves the blood circulation.

Published: 10th December 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 10:35 AM

Heart

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nobel laureate Dr Ferid Murad has agreed to collaborate with a well-known corporate hospital in the city to do extensive research on the causes for high prevalence of heart disease among Indians and suggest ways to detect the diseases early and render precise treatment.  

Dr Sangita Reddy, Jt Managing Director of the corporate hospital, said, “We will now draw a framework for this research. The immediate areas of focus will be on launching research in creation of a multi-factor biomarker which will enhance the ability to predict the risk of cardiovascular  disease in a patient.”

Dr  Murad was bestowed the Nobel prize in Medicine in 1998 for his monumental discovery of Nitric oxide which causes blood vessels to relax and improves the blood circulation.

“If we can diagnose and detect problems early, it is going to be a lot more cost effective than take care of them a year later. My children are working on lipid disorders and predicting atherosclerosis in young, young children, the work is getting published. So I think its doable,” Dr  Murad said

