Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited asked to adapt Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation model

The MahaMetro officials said that the Metro Neo has dedicated and elevated corridors and is cost-effective and cheaper than the Metro.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:49 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao held a meeting with Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) Managing Director Brijesh Dixit and other officials on Monday and discussed about Metro Neo, a project which is a combination of the metro and bus system introduced in Maharashtra.

After a presentation by MahaMetro on their projects, Rama Rao instructed the Hyderabad Metro officials to study, adapt and implement their practices, including the rainwater harvesting system, sewage treatment and installing the roof-top solar panels on metro coaches.

The minister directed the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials to imbibe suitable practices while preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Elevated Bus Rapid Transit system (EBRTS) in Western Hyderabad.

The MahaMetro officials said that the Metro Neo has dedicated and elevated corridors and is cost-effective and cheaper than the Metro.

The Metro Neo can carry up to 350 to 400 passengers at a time and run at a two-minute frequency. The officials also mentioned about their resource mobilisation models and stated that Metro Neo can be easily modified as per the increasing population and traffic.

The MahaMetro has undertaken metro projects in cities like Nagpur, Pune, Greater Nashik and Thane to provide a safe, efficient, affordable, and environmentally sustainable rapid public transport system. Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director NVS Reddy attended the meeting.

