Hyderabad to get 98 new pedestrian signals

Under the Safe City Project, Rs 8.87 crore was allotted for commissioning the pelican or pedestrian signals

Published: 10th December 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For effective management of traffic at junctions where manual operation had become difficult due to increasing traffic, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to  install 155 new traffic signals and 98 pelican, pedestrian signals in the three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda at an estimated cost of Rs 39-40 crore.

The three police commissionerates have been requesting the GHMC to install new traffic signals at junctions and new pelican signals at crucial places. The GHMC Standing Committee has given the green signal for the same.  

Presently, the 221 traffic signals were installed and commissioned under  the Hyderabad Traffic Integrated Management System (HTRIMS) and the project is  being maintained by Bangalore-based Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). 

As per the proposals submitted,  there will be three-way, four-way and five-way traffic signals which include Hyderabad (81), Cyberabad (50) and Rachakonda (24).  Of the 155 traffic signals, 106 will have three-way road connectivity and will cost Rs 19.60 crore. About 45 traffic signals will be erected with four-way road connectivity at a cost of Rs 9.80 crore and four traffic signals will have five-way road connectivity at a cost of  Rs 94 lakh.

Further, under the Safe City Project, Hyderabad Police Commissioner informed that Rs 8.87 crore was allotted for commissioning 98 new pelican or pedestrian signals. The proposed  155 new traffic signals and 98 new pelican, pedestrian signals together would cost Rs 39.34 crore, GHMC officials said.

Fifty three traffic signals will have three-way road connectivity in Hyderabad commissionerate while Cyberabad will have 36 signals and Rachakonda 17 signals. While 536 signals will have four- way road connectivity in Hyderabad, Cyberabad will have 14  and Rachakonda 7 signals.

For five-way road connectivity, about four traffic signals will be installed in Hyderabad and no proposals were received from Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates.

