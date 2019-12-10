Hyderabad to get 98 new pedestrian signals

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For effective management of traffic at junctions where manual operation had become difficult due to increasing traffic, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to install 155 new traffic signals and 98 pelican, pedestrian signals in the three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda at an estimated cost of Rs 39-40 crore.

The three police commissionerates have been requesting the GHMC to install new traffic signals at junctions and new pelican signals at crucial places. The GHMC Standing Committee has given the green signal for the same.

Presently, the 221 traffic signals were installed and commissioned under the Hyderabad Traffic Integrated Management System (HTRIMS) and the project is being maintained by Bangalore-based Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

As per the proposals submitted, there will be three-way, four-way and five-way traffic signals which include Hyderabad (81), Cyberabad (50) and Rachakonda (24). Of the 155 traffic signals, 106 will have three-way road connectivity and will cost Rs 19.60 crore. About 45 traffic signals will be erected with four-way road connectivity at a cost of Rs 9.80 crore and four traffic signals will have five-way road connectivity at a cost of Rs 94 lakh.

Further, under the Safe City Project, Hyderabad Police Commissioner informed that Rs 8.87 crore was allotted for commissioning 98 new pelican or pedestrian signals. The proposed 155 new traffic signals and 98 new pelican, pedestrian signals together would cost Rs 39.34 crore, GHMC officials said.

For five-way road connectivity, about four traffic signals will be installed in Hyderabad and no proposals were received from Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates.