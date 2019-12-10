Hyderabad vet rape case: NHRC interviews cops, revenue officials on encounter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The team of officials from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), probing the death of the Disha-case accused in an alleged encounter, questioned the revenue officials of Rangareddy district, on Monday, with regard to the plot of land where the exchange of fire occurred.

The team is also learnt to have questioned Cyberabad police personnel and the special party that was involved in the ‘encounter’, wherein the four accused, Mohd Pasha alias Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavalu were killed.

The seven-member team, headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manzi Saini, continued the interviews at the Telangana State Police Academy for the second consecutive day.

Cyberabad police and the special party that took part in the ‘encounter’ deposed before the team in the morning. They were asked about the procedure followed while placing the accused in police custody and how they were taken to the crime scene afterwards. The team members also asked the police to narrate the sequence of events that unfolded at the encounter site at Chatanpally, that forced them to open fire on the accused.

The team collected details from the police regarding the number of personnel who took part in the encounter and the weapons used by them. It is learnt that the team had also asked the police how the accused managed to snatch their weapons and opened fire at them. They further asked them what they had done to control the accused.

Further, the team interviewed the tahsildars of Farooqnagar, Kothur, Nandigama and Chowdariguda of Rangareddy district, who conducted the scene inquest panchnama of the four accused at the encounter site. Police and revenue officials have reportedly submitted detailed reports to the team.

Injured policemen questioned

The two police personnel, Sub-Inspector K Venkateshwarlu and constable Aravind Goud of Nandigama police station of Cyberabad commissionerate, who sustained injuries in the alleged attack by the accused, were questioned by the NHRC team regarding details about how they received their injuries