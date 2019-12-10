Jewels worth Rs 1 crore stolen from businessman’s house in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unknown persons gained entry into a businessman’s residence in Banjara Hills and decamped with gold, cash and diamonds worth Rs 1 crore last night.

Police suspect that insiders might have been involved in the offence. The businessman, Kapil Gupta, stated that he and his family had gone to a relative’s residence to attend a function last night. When they returned to their home at Road No 12 at Banjara Hills in the wee hours of Monday, they noticed that the almirah was open and some valuables including gold, cash and diamond jewellery, were missing.

"After I noticed that the ornaments were missing, I called Ram Niwas, a native of Bihar who had been a worker in our house, but his mobile phone was off," Gupta said. Police have registered a cases and have collected CCTV footage from the residence.