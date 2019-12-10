Home Cities Hyderabad

Moms-to-be bond across a week, celebrate pregnancy

Throughout the event, the participants looked motivated, engaged and active.

Published: 10th December 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Sumit Kumar Jha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking the stereotypes that surround motherhood, the mothers-to-be walked the ramp on the occasion of KIMS Cuddles Mrs Mom contest, a fashion show organised by KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, the women and child specialist hospital. About 50 women who are in the different months of their pregnancy participated in the week-long activities before the main event. “We conducted the activities such as Garbhasankar Yoga, WOGA (Water Yoga), Lamaze Childbirth Education, Dental check, Nutrition and Personality Development Sessions etc.,” Said Dr K Shilpi Reddy, Consultant Obstetrics and gynaecologist, KIMS Cuddles.

Throughout the event, the participants looked motivated, engaged and active. “It feels good after participating in week-long activities. I am confident, excited and stress-free after participation,” said six months pregnant Sravanthi Kandula who competed in the event. Both housewives and working women participated in the competition. Guest of honour Dr Manjula Anagani, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist urged them to stay away from negativity as it may lead to intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR).” Designer Mansi Vuppala stressed upon comfort and confidence that a woman should feel while wearing any dress. Six months pregnant Padmaja L, 36, resident of Madhapur emerged the winner.

