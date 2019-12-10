Home Cities Hyderabad

Put tech to good use: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tells patrol officers

The Commissioner interacted with 136 patrol car officers of West Zone at Nizam College Grounds and also inspected 27 patrol car vehicles, inquiring about the fitness of staff and vehicles.

Published: 10th December 2019

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspected police patrol Vehicles at Nizam College ground in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has directed police the city to register cases without any jurisdiction as per Zero FIR system. He emphasised that this would go a long way in curbing crimes against women. He asked the patrol vehicle staffers to utilise technology to preventing crime with the assistance of control room staff.

Habeebnagar patrol car officer A Shravan Kumar nabbed history sheeter Shaik Amir under an attempt to murder case. Shaik Amir was attempting to flee the scene.Similarly, the staff of Jubilee Hills have arrested four accused in connection with the same case and handed over the accused to police.

“We ask the patrol vehicle staff to conduct the community meetings with local people. They have been directed to create awareness among people about different types of crimes and how to deal with strangers when they were in trouble,” the Commissioner said.

Anjani Kumar emphasized the importance of community policing and usage of modern technology in day-to-day patrolling. All the patrol car vehicles have GPS facility.

