Sanhita, Karthika to pay tribute to Ustaad Amirkhan

HYDERABAD : Classical singers Sanhita Nandi and Karthika Anagha will be rendering a musical tribute to the living legends of Hindustani Classical music, Late Ustaad Amirkhan on Saturday at Chaorah, Our Space, on SD Road. Organised by the Hyderabad-based 50 year old cultural organisation Surmandal and ICCR (the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, an autonomous, state organisation), involved in India’s external cultural relations, through cultural exchange with other. While Sanhita Nandi is a prominent Hindustani classical vocalist of the Kirana Gharana, Karthika Anagha is a Carnatic classical vocalist and a recipient of the Bal Shree Award. These artists will be accompanied by Rahul Deshpande on Harmonium, Harijit Singh on Tabla, Kolanka Sai on Violin and Karra Srinivas on Mridangam. Entry free.