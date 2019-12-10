Home Cities Hyderabad

Upgradation of Koti Women’s College in Hyderabad still a pipe dream

It was in last February the then education minister and present TRS MLC Kadiam Srihari had announced that Koti Women’s College would be upgraded to the status of a women’s university.

Published: 10th December 2019 09:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been close to two years since the Telangana government announced setting up of an exclusive university for women by upgrading the Koti Women’s College. However, as per the reply placed by the Ministry of Human Resource Developement in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the State government has not yet submitted any proposal to the ministry for creation of a women’s university in the State.

The reply was provided by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to a question by Chevella TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy, who had asked if the sub committee of Central Advisory Board of Education in the ministry has recommended setting up of an exclusive women’s university in Telangana and if not, then what are the efforts being taken for it.

The reply placed by MHRD said, “To facilitate Central funding for state higher educational institutions, a Centrally sponsored scheme Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) is being implemented. Under RUSA, inter alia, Central support is provided for creation of universities by way of upgradation of existing autonomous colleges and creation of universities by conversion of colleges in a cluster.”

It also said, “Telangana has not submitted any proposal under RUSA for creation of any women’s university in the State. Accordingly, at present, there is no proposal pending with HRD Ministry for opening women’s university at Telangana.”

When contacted, a senior official from the Telangana higher education department told Express that the State government has to send a proposal to the Centre for creation of the university. There is no major technical hurdle in sending the proposal but the State government has not yet given us a nod for it, he said.

