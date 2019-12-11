AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's seven-year-old case shifted to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday sought and obtained a transfer of his case from Adilabad to the Nampally court in Hyderabad.

The legislator made an application, citing his inability to attend the court hearings in Adilabad due to his health. The additional magistrate in-charge approved his submission and the next hearing will held at the Nampally court.

The case relates to the alleged inflammatory and incendiary comments Owaisi made at a public meeting in Nirmal in 2012. At the meeting, the legislator made comments on Hindu gods, which provoked some Hindu organisations, following which they lodged a complaint against him at the Nirmal police station. The legislator was arrested on January 8, 2013.The charges against him were sedition and waging a war against the nation.