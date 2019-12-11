Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's seven-year-old case shifted to Hyderabad

The legislator made an application, citing his inability to attend the court hearings in Adilabad due to his health.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi at the Nirmal court

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi at the Nirmal court

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday sought and obtained a transfer of his case from Adilabad to the Nampally court in Hyderabad. 

The legislator made an application, citing his inability to attend the court hearings in Adilabad due to his health. The additional magistrate in-charge approved his submission and the next hearing will held at the Nampally court. 

The case relates to the alleged inflammatory and incendiary comments Owaisi made at a public meeting in Nirmal in 2012. At the meeting, the legislator made comments on Hindu gods, which provoked some Hindu organisations, following which they lodged a complaint against him at the Nirmal police station. The legislator was arrested on January 8, 2013.The charges against him were sedition and waging a war against the nation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi AIMIM Nampally court Owaisi case transfer
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp