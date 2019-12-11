Clouds keep Hyderabad 3 degrees Celsius more hotter this winter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winter is here. And yet, Hyderabad is not as cool as it used to be. The minimum temperatures in the city, on most of the days since the beginning of winter, remained above 18°C. This is despite the fact that the normal minimum temperature in early December, according to th climatological table of Indian Metrological Department (IMD), is about 15°C.

This is a deviation of nearly 3°C in the minimum temperatures. This is due to the blanket of clouds, that appear in the night, according to IMD officials. These are formed owing to a trough in the western part of Bay of Bengal. “These clouds generally act like a warm blanket. The clouds do not allow the heat absorbed by the earth during the daytime to dissipate into the upper strata of the atmosphere and so the temperatures remain warm,” said a meteorologist from IMD Hyderabad.

“The minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be over 18°C as per the forecast for this week,” he said. On Monday, Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6°C, while the maximum temperature was 29.7°C. The lowest minimum temperature in the State was recorded in Bheempoor of Adilabad at 11.5°C.