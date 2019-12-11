Hyderabad veterinarian rape-murder case: Rights body files plea against 'encounter' of accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two more PILs have been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the alleged encounter of four accused involved in rape and murder of a veterinarian doctor on November 27 at Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district.

One of the petitioner Prof Gaddam Laxman, president of State Civil Liberties Committee, contended that the encounter of the four accused by the Cyberabad police in the wee hours of December 6 was illegal, arbitrary and in gross violation of right to life, personal liberty.

He sought the Court to declare the alleged killing of the deceased as amounting to culpable homicide and violation of fundamental right and that the authorities concerned cannot claim impunity. He sought court direction to the State government to register case under Section 302 IPC against the policemen who took part in the encounter and to entrust the investigation of the case to CBI.

In another PIL which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate M Sudarshan, general secretary of Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association, with a plea of having solution to prevent crime against children and women and to constitute a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge for the purpose.

He wanted the court to fix the responsibility and take stringent action against the police personnel who were found guilty of negligence in their duties.

Further, he sought directions for setting up a high-power committee consisting of former and sitting judges of Supreme Court and High Court, senior police officers, political functionaries, psychologists and social reformers and to make recommendations to the State and Central governments to tackle rising offences against children and women, and to suggest measures for having necessary amendments to the existing laws to curb offences. These matters will come up for hearing on Thursday.