Kondapur ranked top residential spot in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be seen as a reflection of the thriving IT industry in the city, Kondapur appears to have one of the most active residential markets in the country, according to a survey. The survey done by ANAROCK Property Consultants, ranked Kondapur 10th, among the top 10 residential hotspots in the country. The average size of properties launched in this area was at 1,630 sq ft.

At the top spot was Dombivili from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where 7,130 properties were launched in 2019. Other areas which were adjudged the hotspots in terms of property, rankwise, are Panvel from MMR, New Gurgaon in NCR, Badlapur in MMR, Mahalunge in Pune, Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru, Hinjewadi in Pune, Sohna in NCR and Electronic City in Bengaluru.

The study also said that the average property prices in the top most active markets, including Kondapur, have increased. Kondapur saw a 5 per cent price rise - from Rs 4,353 per sq ft in 2016-end to Rs 4,590 per sq ft currently.